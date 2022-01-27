Ukraine leader orders probe after conscript shoots five dead

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Thursday ordered police to investigate a mass shooting carried out by a member of the national guard that left five dead and several others fighting for their lives

In one the worst bouts of violence within Ukraine's security services in years, a 21-year-old national guard conscript opened fire at an aerospace factory in the centre of the country in the early hours of Thursday.

The attack comes as Ukraine is on high alert with concerns over tens of thousands of Russian troops massed around the ex-Soviet country's borders, but there was no immediate link made between the shooting and the looming Russian threat by authorities.

In a statement, Zelensky described reports of the shooting in the industrial city of Dnipro as "terrible" and offered condolences to the victims' friends and family.

"I expect law enforcement officers to keep the public fully informed about all the circumstances of this crime," he said, including the gunman's motives and "how the incident was allowed to happen".

Four members of the national guard and a civilian woman were among those killed when the shooter opened fire with a Kalashnikov assault rifle and immediately fled the scene.