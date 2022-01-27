UrduPoint.com

Ukraine Leader Orders Probe After Conscript Shoots Five Dead

Faizan Hashmi Published January 27, 2022 | 07:01 PM

Ukraine leader orders probe after conscript shoots five dead

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Thursday ordered police to investigate a mass shooting carried out by a member of the national guard that left five dead and several others fighting for their lives

Kyiv, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2022 ) :Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Thursday ordered police to investigate a mass shooting carried out by a member of the national guard that left five dead and several others fighting for their lives.

In one the worst bouts of violence within Ukraine's security services in years, a 21-year-old national guard conscript opened fire at an aerospace factory in the centre of the country in the early hours of Thursday.

The attack comes as Ukraine is on high alert with concerns over tens of thousands of Russian troops massed around the ex-Soviet country's borders, but there was no immediate link made between the shooting and the looming Russian threat by authorities.

In a statement, Zelensky described reports of the shooting in the industrial city of Dnipro as "terrible" and offered condolences to the victims' friends and family.

"I expect law enforcement officers to keep the public fully informed about all the circumstances of this crime," he said, including the gunman's motives and "how the incident was allowed to happen".

Four members of the national guard and a civilian woman were among those killed when the shooter opened fire with a Kalashnikov assault rifle and immediately fled the scene.

Related Topics

Dead Attack Fire Police Ukraine Russia Alert Women Family All

Recent Stories

PSL 2022 Match 01 Karachi Kings Vs. Multan Sultans ..

PSL 2022 Match 01 Karachi Kings Vs. Multan Sultans, Live Score, History, Who Wil ..

2 minutes ago
 PSL promoting country's positive image: Farrukh

PSL promoting country's positive image: Farrukh

3 minutes ago
 Younis Khan visits Karachi Police Office

Younis Khan visits Karachi Police Office

3 minutes ago
 PTI Govt changes traditional police culture from K ..

PTI Govt changes traditional police culture from KP: Mushtaq Ghani

3 minutes ago
 AJK president announces to hold APC on January 30 ..

AJK president announces to hold APC on January 30

3 minutes ago
 Dist admin foils fertilizer smuggling bid, seizes ..

Dist admin foils fertilizer smuggling bid, seizes 400 bags

7 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>