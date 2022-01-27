UrduPoint.com

Ukraine Leader Praises 'constructive' Paris Talks With Russia

Faizan Hashmi Published January 27, 2022 | 07:44 PM

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Thursday hailed the outcome of talks between senior Russian and Ukrainian officials in Paris earlier this week aimed at finding a diplomatic solution to the conflict

Kyiv, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2022 ) :Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Thursday hailed the outcome of talks between senior Russian and Ukrainian officials in Paris earlier this week aimed at finding a diplomatic solution to the conflict.

Zelensky "positively assesses the fact of the meeting, its constructive nature, as well as the intention to continue meaningful negotiations in two weeks in Berlin," his press service said in a statement.

