UrduPoint.com

Ukraine Leader Says 'mistake' To Move Embassy Staff

Muhammad Irfan Published February 14, 2022 | 09:03 PM

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky said Monday it had been a mistake for some Western countries, including the United States, to move their diplomats from Kyiv in fear of a Russian assault

"It is a big mistake that some embassies -- well, this is their decision -- are moving to western Ukraine," he said, after some international missions opened offices in the city of Lviv.

"Because there is no western Ukraine, there is Ukraine, it is whole. So if, God forbid, something happens it will be everywhere."Several countries have withdrawn diplomats and urged their citizens to leave Ukraine, to the dismay of many in Kyiv, who fear the West is overreacting and giving ground to Russian pressure.

