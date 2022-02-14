UrduPoint.com

Ukraine Leader Says NATO Membership Would 'ensure Our Security'

Sumaira FH Published February 14, 2022 | 07:59 PM

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky declared Monday that joining the NATO alliance would guarantee his country's survival, defending an ambition that has enraged his powerful Russian neighbour

Kyiv, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2022 ) :Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky declared Monday that joining the NATO alliance would guarantee his country's survival, defending an ambition that has enraged his powerful Russian neighbour.

"We understand that NATO membership would ensure our security and our territorial integrity," Zelensky told reporters at a joint news conference with Germany's Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

More Stories From World

>