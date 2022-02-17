Ukraine leader says not afraid, 'we will defend ourselves'

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Kyiv, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2022 ) :President Volodymyr Zelensky used a "Day of Unity" address Wednesday to declare that Ukraine is fearless in the face of a potential Russian invasion, vowing his country would fight back.

"We are not afraid of forecasts, we are not afraid of anyone, of any enemies," Zelensky said at a military-style event in the eastern port city of Mariupol, adding: "We will defend ourselves."