Ukraine Leader Says Not Afraid, 'we Will Defend Ourselves'

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 17, 2022 | 12:18 AM

Ukraine leader says not afraid, 'we will defend ourselves'

President Volodymyr Zelensky used a "Day of Unity" address Wednesday to declare that Ukraine is fearless in the face of a potential Russian invasion, vowing his country would fight back

Kyiv, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2022 ) :President Volodymyr Zelensky used a "Day of Unity" address Wednesday to declare that Ukraine is fearless in the face of a potential Russian invasion, vowing his country would fight back.

"We are not afraid of forecasts, we are not afraid of anyone, of any enemies," Zelensky said at a military-style event in the eastern port city of Mariupol, adding: "We will defend ourselves."

