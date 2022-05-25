UrduPoint.com

Ukraine Leader Sends Condolences Over 'awful' Texas School Shooting

Muhammad Irfan Published May 25, 2022 | 12:32 PM

Ukraine leader sends condolences over 'awful' Texas school shooting

The president of war-torn Ukraine weighed in Wednesday on the Texas school shooting that left at least 19 children dead, saying it was "terrible to have victims of shooters in peaceful times."

Davos, Switzerland, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2022 ) :The president of war-torn Ukraine weighed in Wednesday on the Texas school shooting that left at least 19 children dead, saying it was "terrible to have victims of shooters in peaceful times." "I would like to express my condolences to all of the relatives and family members of the children who were killed in an awful shooting in Texas in a school," President Volodymyr Zelensky said.

"This is terrible to have victims of shooters in peaceful times," he said by video link at a conference on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos to discuss Russia's invasion of his country.

An 18-year-gunman killed at least 19 young children and two teachers at an elementary school in Texas on Tuesday.

The attack in Uvalde -- a small community about an hour from the Mexican border -- was the deadliest US school shooting in years, and the latest in a spree of bloody gun violence across America.

"I feel it is my personal tragedy when children are killed in Texas, and now in my country Russian military is killing our children," Zelensky said.

Related Topics

Dead Attack World Ukraine Russia Young Border Family All From

Recent Stories

Zubair Niazi rejects police's claim of weapons rec ..

Zubair Niazi rejects police's claim of weapons recovery

2 minutes ago
 Moscow Says Premature to Talk About Creation of Ru ..

Moscow Says Premature to Talk About Creation of Russian Military Base in Kherson ..

1 minute ago
 Serbia to Barter Wheat, Corn for Fertilizers From ..

Serbia to Barter Wheat, Corn for Fertilizers From Iran - President

3 minutes ago
 Rule of law to be ensured at all costs, Senate tol ..

Rule of law to be ensured at all costs, Senate told

3 minutes ago
 'The state of being lonely': South Korean horror w ..

'The state of being lonely': South Korean horror writer shortlisted for Booker

14 minutes ago
 PTI's march to be dealt with an iron hand : Uzma ..

PTI's march to be dealt with an iron hand : Uzma Bukhari

14 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.