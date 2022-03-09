Ukraine leader urges West to resolve Polish jet offer

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky called on Wednesday for Western powers to urgently decide on a Polish offer that would see his country supplied with fighter jets

Kyiv, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2022 ) :Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky called on Wednesday for Western powers to urgently decide on a Polish offer that would see his country supplied with fighter jets.

"When will there be a decision? Look, we're at war!" Zelensky said in a video on his Telegram channel.

"We ask you again to decide as soon as possible. Send us planes."On Tuesday, the United States rejected a plan put forward by Poland to send its fleet of Soviet-era MiG-29 fighter jets to Ukraine via a US air base in Ramstein, Germany.

Poland had suggested that its air force would receive F-16 fighters as replacements.