Ukraine Leader Urges West To Resolve Polish Jet Offer
Muhammad Irfan Published March 09, 2022 | 06:50 PM
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky called on Wednesday for Western powers to urgently decide on a Polish offer that would see his country supplied with fighter jets
"When will there be a decision? Look, we're at war!" Zelensky said in a video on his Telegram channel.
"We ask you again to decide as soon as possible. Send us planes."On Tuesday, the United States rejected a plan put forward by Poland to send its fleet of Soviet-era MiG-29 fighter jets to Ukraine via a US air base in Ramstein, Germany.
Poland had suggested that its air force would receive F-16 fighters as replacements.