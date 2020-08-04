UrduPoint.com
Ukraine Lifts Ban On Medical Masks, Respirators Export - Trade Representative

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Tue 04th August 2020 | 11:40 AM

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th August, 2020) The Ukrainian cabinet has removed the ban on individual protective gear export, previously imposed due to the coronavirus pandemic, Deputy Minister for Economic Development, Trade and Agriculture - Trade Representative Taras Kachka said on Tuesday.

Since March 12, counter-epidemic products export was banned in Ukraine in a bid to ensure that the population is provided with the necessary protective equipment. On July 8, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that the country could soon remove the prohibition.

"The ban on individual protective equipment is repealed.

This was the last coronavirus-related export ban in force ... The Ministry of Economic Affairs and the Ministry of Health agree that now we can proceed from export ban to export monitoring. The government has supported the decision. So, the ban was not extended after it expired on August 1," Kachka wrote on Facebook.

Ukraine has so far confirmed 74,219 COVID-19 cases, 1,764 fatalities and 40,613 recoveries. Quarantine has been extended through August 31 in the country, which is now divided into green, yellow, orange and red epidemiological zones, depending on the level of risk of spreading of the infection.

