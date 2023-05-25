UrduPoint.com

Ukraine Likely Unable To Capture All Contested Territory From Russia In Near Term - Milley

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 25, 2023 | 10:24 PM

Ukraine Likely Unable to Capture All Contested Territory From Russia in Near Term - Milley

Ukraine is likely unable to capture all contested territory from Russia as the regime in Kiev desires, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley said on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th May, 2023) Ukraine is likely unable to capture all contested territory from Russia as the regime in Kiev desires, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley said on Thursday.

"The Ukrainian strategic objectives are to liberate all of Russian-occupied Ukraine...

That might be achievable militarily, but probably not in the near term," Milley said during a press briefing.

Russia is also likely unable to achieve its objectives such as removing of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and capturing of Kiev by military means, Milley said.

The conflict could end in a negotiated settlement between Russia and Ukraine, although intense fighting is likely to continue until then, Milley added.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia Kiev All From

Recent Stories

Youm-e-Takreem Shuhada-e-Pakistan observed in lett ..

Youm-e-Takreem Shuhada-e-Pakistan observed in letter & spirit across country

2 minutes ago
 Balochistan Chief Minister (CM) Mir Abdul Quddus B ..

Balochistan Chief Minister (CM) Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo lauds LEA's role to cur ..

2 minutes ago
 Markets struggle but tech shares soar over AI

Markets struggle but tech shares soar over AI

2 minutes ago
 African Countries Can Make Responsible Decisions o ..

African Countries Can Make Responsible Decisions on Ensuring Peace, Security - N ..

2 minutes ago
 Top US General Milley Says 'No Magic Weapons' for ..

Top US General Milley Says 'No Magic Weapons' for Ukraine, Including F-16s

6 minutes ago
 Khurram Dastgir inaugurates 220 km long 500 kV Tha ..

Khurram Dastgir inaugurates 220 km long 500 kV Thar-Matiari transmission line

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.