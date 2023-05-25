Ukraine Likely Unable to Capture All Contested Territory From Russia in Near Term - Milley

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Ukraine is likely unable to capture all contested territory from Russia as the regime in Kiev desires, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley said on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th May, 2023) Ukraine is likely unable to capture all contested territory from Russia as the regime in Kiev desires, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley said on Thursday.

"The Ukrainian strategic objectives are to liberate all of Russian-occupied Ukraine...

That might be achievable militarily, but probably not in the near term," Milley said during a press briefing.

Russia is also likely unable to achieve its objectives such as removing of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and capturing of Kiev by military means, Milley said.

The conflict could end in a negotiated settlement between Russia and Ukraine, although intense fighting is likely to continue until then, Milley added.