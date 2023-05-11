UrduPoint.com

Ukraine Loses 230 Military, Mercenaries In Donetsk Direction Over Past Day - Moscow

Sumaira FH Published May 11, 2023 | 04:40 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th May, 2023) Ukraine has lost up to 230 military and mercenaries in the Donetsk direction over the past day, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Thursday.

"Over the past 24 hours, up to 230 Ukrainian military and mercenaries, six vehicles, a D-30 howitzer, as well as a US-made AN/TPQ-50 counter-battery radar were destroyed in this (Donetsk) direction," the ministry said in a statement.

Additionally, Kiev lost up to 125 military in the Kupyansk direction over the given period, the statement read.

Assault detachments continued an offensive on western outskirts of the city of Bakhmut, also known as Artyomovsk, with the support of the units of the airborne forces from the flanks, the ministry said, adding that 95 missions were completed by artillery units over the past day.

