Ukraine Loses 235 Military, Mercenaries in Donetsk Direction in Past Day - Moscow

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th May, 2023) Ukrainian military casualties amounted to 235 soldiers and mercenaries, as well as 15 pieces of military equipment, in the Donetsk direction over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Monday.

"Over the past day, enemy losses amounted to 235 Ukrainian military and mercenaries, one tank, four armored fighting vehicles, seven vehicles, as well as D-20, D-30 and MSTA-B howitzers," the ministry said in a statement.

Assault detachments continued fighting in the western outskirt of the city of Bakhmut, also known as Artyomovsk, the ministry said, adding that 72 missions were completed by artillery units over the past day.