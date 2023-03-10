Ukraine Loses 240 Military in Donetsk, Krasnyi Lyman Directions in Past Day - Moscow

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th March, 2023) Ukraine has lost over 240 soldiers in the Donetsk and Krasnyi Lyman directions in the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Friday.

"On the Donetsk direction ... more than 120 Ukrainian military, seven armored combat vehicles, three vehicles, D-20 and D-30 howitzers .

.. were eliminated in the past 24 hours," the ministry said in a statement.

Kiev also lost up to 120 Ukrainian servicemen, two pickup trucks, a D-30 howitzer, and one US-made M777 artillery system in the Krasnyi Lyman direction, the ministry added.