Ukraine Loses 250 Military in Zaporizhzhia, South Donetsk Directions in Past Day - Moscow

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th June, 2023) Ukraine has lost up to 250 military in the Zaporizhzhia and South Donetsk directions over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Monday.

Over the past day, the Ukrainian armed forces continued to attempt offensive operations in the South Donetsk direction. In the area of the Vremivka ledge, the Vostok group of the Russian armed forces repelled three enemy attacks from the direction of the Donetsk People's Republic and in the Zaporizhzhia region.

"Over the past day, up to 250 Ukrainian military, five tanks, seven armored combat vehicles, two cars, an Akatsiya self-propelled artillery system, and a D-30 howitzer were destroyed in (the Zaporizhzhia direction)," the ministry said in a statement, adding that Ukraine lose over 120 military in South Donetsk direction.

The Russian military also repelled two attacks of Ukraine in the Donetsk direction, the statement said, noting that Kiev lost up to 140 military in the direction over the past day.