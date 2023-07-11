Open Menu

Ukraine Loses 26,000 Military, 3,000 Arms Units Since Start Of Counteroffensive - Shoigu

Sumaira FH Published July 11, 2023 | 09:08 PM

Ukraine Loses 26,000 Military, 3,000 Arms Units Since Start of Counteroffensive - Shoigu

Ukraine's losses since the beginning of the counteroffensive amounted to more than 26,000 military and 3,000 units of various weapons, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th July, 2023) Ukraine's losses since the beginning of the counteroffensive amounted to more than 26,000 military and 3,000 units of various weapons, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said on Tuesday.

"To sum up some results, what did they achieve for this widely promoted and announced, as they called it, strategic counteroffensive. As a result, what have they got approaching the NATO summit? Since June 4, the enemy's losses have amounted to more than 26,000 military and 3,000 units of various weapons," Shoigu said.

Since the beginning of Ukraine's counteroffensive, Russia has destroyed 21 Ukrainian aircraft, five helicopters, some 1,244 tanks, another 1,244 Ukrainian armored vehicles destroyed, including 17 Leopard tanks, five French AMX wheeled tanks, 914 units of special vehicles, two air defense systems, 25 MLRS vehicles, the minister said.

Additionally, Russian air defense systems shot down 176 HIMARS shells, 27 Storm Shadow missiles and 483 drones since June 4, as well as having destroyed 43 M777 howitzers, 46 self-propelled guns from Poland, the US and France.

Related Topics

NATO Storm Ukraine Russia France Vehicles Poland June From

Recent Stories

Ali Al Nuaimi highlights youth&#039;s role in shap ..

Ali Al Nuaimi highlights youth&#039;s role in shaping the future

4 minutes ago
 US to Host NATO Summit in 2024, Netherlands to Hos ..

US to Host NATO Summit in 2024, Netherlands to Host Summit in 2025 - Alliance

11 minutes ago
 Mohammed Bin Rashid Housing Establishment launches ..

Mohammed Bin Rashid Housing Establishment launches smart services on WhatsApp

19 minutes ago
 PTI chief resorted to May 9 arson at instance of I ..

PTI chief resorted to May 9 arson at instance of Israel: Special Assistant to th ..

12 minutes ago
 Russia Has Enough Cluster Munitions to Respond to ..

Russia Has Enough Cluster Munitions to Respond to US Giving Such Arms to Kiev - ..

12 minutes ago
 NATO Confirms Georgia Has Right to Join Alliance

NATO Confirms Georgia Has Right to Join Alliance

12 minutes ago
Greek Prime Minister Calls News of Sweden's Immine ..

Greek Prime Minister Calls News of Sweden's Imminent Accession to NATO Great

18 minutes ago
 Russian Military Successfully Counterattacks in Kr ..

Russian Military Successfully Counterattacks in Krasnyi Lyman Direction - Shoigu

18 minutes ago
 US House Panel Says Fauci Prompted Paper Downplayi ..

US House Panel Says Fauci Prompted Paper Downplaying COVID-19 'Lab Leak' Theory

11 minutes ago
 NATO Does Not Seek Confrontation With Russia - Com ..

NATO Does Not Seek Confrontation With Russia - Communique

11 minutes ago
 PTI chairman's sister among 9 booked over bogus tr ..

PTI chairman's sister among 9 booked over bogus transfer of 300 kanals state lan ..

11 minutes ago
 Estonian Leader Calls for Speedy Ratification of S ..

Estonian Leader Calls for Speedy Ratification of Sweden's NATO Bid

11 minutes ago

More Stories From World