Ukraine Loses 26,000 Military, 3,000 Arms Units Since Start of Counteroffensive - Shoigu

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th July, 2023) Ukraine's losses since the beginning of the counteroffensive amounted to more than 26,000 military and 3,000 units of various weapons, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said on Tuesday.

"To sum up some results, what did they achieve for this widely promoted and announced, as they called it, strategic counteroffensive. As a result, what have they got approaching the NATO summit? Since June 4, the enemy's losses have amounted to more than 26,000 military and 3,000 units of various weapons," Shoigu said.

Since the beginning of Ukraine's counteroffensive, Russia has destroyed 21 Ukrainian aircraft, five helicopters, some 1,244 tanks, another 1,244 Ukrainian armored vehicles destroyed, including 17 Leopard tanks, five French AMX wheeled tanks, 914 units of special vehicles, two air defense systems, 25 MLRS vehicles, the minister said.

Additionally, Russian air defense systems shot down 176 HIMARS shells, 27 Storm Shadow missiles and 483 drones since June 4, as well as having destroyed 43 M777 howitzers, 46 self-propelled guns from Poland, the US and France.