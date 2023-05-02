UrduPoint.com

Ukraine Loses 290 Military, Mercenaries In Donetsk Direction In Past Day - Moscow

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd May, 2023) Ukraine has lost up to 290 military and mercenaries, as well as 12 pieces of military equipment, in the Donetsk direction over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.

"Over the past day, up to 290 Ukrainian military and foreign mercenaries, one tank, four armored combat vehicles, six vehicles, as well as a D-20 howitzer were destroyed in this (Donetsk) direction," the ministry said in a statement.

Assault detachments continued to destroy units of the enemy in the western part of the city of Bakhmut, also known as Artyomovsk. The units of the airborne forces block the enemy's units on the flanks, the ministry added.

