Ukraine Loses 300 Military in Donetsk Direction in Past Day - Russian Defense Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th April, 2023) The total losses of Ukraine in the Donetsk direction over the past 24 hours amounted to 300 military, one infantry fighting vehicle, six armored vehicles and a howitzer, among other military equipment, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Thursday.

"Over the past 24 hours ... the total losses of the enemy in the Donetsk direction over the past day amounted to 300 Ukrainian military, one infantry fighting vehicle, six armored combat vehicles, two vehicles, a D-20 howitzer, as well as a Gvozdika self-propelled artillery system," the ministry said in a statement.