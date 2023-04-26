Ukraine Loses 300 Military, Mercenaries in Donetsk Direction in Past Day - Moscow

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th April, 2023) Ukraine has lost up to 300 military and mercenaries in the Donetsk direction over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Wednesday.

"Over the past day, the enemy's losses in this (Donetsk) direction amounted to up to 300 Ukrainian soldiers and mercenaries, two infantry fighting vehicles, four armored combat vehicles, seven vehicles, D-20 and Msta-B howitzers, an Akatsiya self-propelled artillery system, as well as one UK-made L118 howitzer," the ministry said in a statement.

Assault detachments continued to destroy units of the Ukrainian military and mercenaries in the western part of Bakhmut, also known as Artyomovsk. The units of the airborne forces supported their actions and stopped enemy's attempts to counterattack from the northern and southern flanks, the ministry added.