UrduPoint.com

Ukraine Loses 310 Military In Donetsk Direction In Past Day - Russian Defense Ministry

Faizan Hashmi Published April 21, 2023 | 04:40 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st April, 2023) Ukraine has lost up to 310 military in the Donetsk direction over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Friday.

"Over the past day, up to 310 Ukrainian military, four armored combat vehicles, three vehicles, a Grad MLRS combat vehicle, an Msta-B howitzer, and a Gvozdika self-propelled artillery system have been destroyed," the ministry said in a statement.

