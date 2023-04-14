UrduPoint.com

Ukraine Loses 340 Military Over Past Day In Donetsk Direction - Russian Defense Ministry

Muhammad Irfan Published April 14, 2023 | 05:40 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th April, 2023) Ukraine has lost 340 military and 14 units of military equipment in the Donetsk direction in 24 hours, as Russia's Wagner Group private military company keeps fighting for the city of Bakhmut, also known as Artyomovsk, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Friday.

"The total losses of the enemy over the past day in this direction amounted to 340 Ukrainian servicemen, two tanks, five armored fighting vehicles, four vehicles, a Grad MLRS combat vehicle, as well as D-20 and D-30 howitzers," the ministry said in a statement.

In the Donetsk direction, Wagner assault detachments are engaged in high-intensity combat operations to seize neighborhoods in the western districts of Bakhmut. On the flanks, airborne troops are supporting the assault squads and suppressing the enemy's attempts to deliver ammunition and reserves to the city, according to the ministry.

