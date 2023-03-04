UrduPoint.com

Ukraine Loses Almost 490 Servicemen In Donetsk Direction Over Past 24 Hours - Moscow

Sumaira FH Published March 04, 2023 | 04:20 PM

Ukraine Loses Almost 490 Servicemen in Donetsk Direction Over Past 24 Hours - Moscow

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th March, 2023) The Ukrainian armed forces lost up to 490 servicemen killed and wounded, as well as one tank and three infantry fighting vehicles in the Donetsk direction over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Saturday.

"In the Donetsk direction, during the continuation of the active operations of the southern group of (Russian) troops, as well as air strikes and artillery fire, up to 490 Ukrainian servicemen were killed and wounded over the past 24 hours. One tank, three infantry fighting vehicles, four pickup trucks, nine vehicles, two Msta-B howitzers, three D-30 howitzers, one D-20 howitzer, and one US-made M777 artillery system were also destroyed," the ministry said in a statement.

In addition, Russian military personnel destroyed more than 70 Ukrainian soldiers in the Kherson direction, 240 troops in the Kupyansk and Lyman directions, and up to 80 Ukrainian servicemen in the south Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia directions, the statement read.

The Russian air defense systems also shot down a Ukrainian Mi-8 military helicopter, 11 drones, and 12 HIMARS missiles over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry added.

