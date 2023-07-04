Ukraine Loses Nearly 300 Military Killed, Injured in Donetsk Direction in Past Day- Moscow

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th July, 2023) Ukraine has lost 290 military both killed and injured in the Donetsk direction over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.

Ukraine continued unsuccessful attempts of offensive operations in the Donetsk, Krasnyi Lyman and South Donetsk directions over the past day, the ministry said in a statement, adding that Russia repelled 10 attacks by Ukrainian troops in the Donetsk direction and two in the South Donetsk direction.

"During the hostilities, the losses of the Ukrainian armed forces amounted to 290 Ukrainian military killed and injured, two infantry fighting vehicles, nine vehicles, two pickup trucks, an Akatsiya self-propelled artillery system, Msta-B and D-30 howitzers, as well as a Krab self-propelled artillery system of Polish production," the statement read.

In the South Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia directions, Ukraine lost up to 200 military, one tank, four infantry fighting vehicles, four armored fighting vehicles, three vehicles, two Msta-B and one D-20 howitzers, the ministry said.

Russian troops also defeated the 106th territorial defense brigade of Ukrainian troops in the area of the settlement of Luhivske in the Zaporizhzhia region.

In the Krasnyi Lyman direction, Russia repulsed four attacks by Ukraine, with Kiev losing more than 135 military, two armored combat vehicles, two pickup trucks, a Gvozdika self-propelled artillery system, two D-30 and one D-20 howitzers.

"An enemy attack was repulsed in ... the Luhansk People's Republic. The enemy's losses amounted to up to 30 Ukrainian military, three vehicles, self-propelled artillery mounts Giatsint-S and Akatsiya, a D-20 howitzer, as well as an M777 artillery system made in the United States," the statement added.