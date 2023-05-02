UrduPoint.com

Ukraine Loses Over 15,000 Military In April Despite West's Military Aid - Shoigu

Sumaira FH Published May 02, 2023 | 03:00 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd May, 2023) Ukrainian troops have lost more than 15,000 service people in April, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said on Tuesday.

"The Russian Armed Forces are actively operating along the entire line of contact. Despite unprecedented military assistance from Western countries, the enemy is suffering significant losses. Over the past month alone, it has lost more than 15,000 people," Shoigu said at a meeting with the ministry's senior officials.

Russia destroyed eight aircraft, 277 drones, 430 tanks and other armored combat vehicles of Ukraine in April in military operation zone, the minister added.

"Our servicemen destroyed eight aircraft, 277 unmanned aerial vehicles, 430 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 18 multiple rocket launchers, 225 field artillery and mortar shells," the minister said.

The Russian military has already received enough ammunition in 2023 to carry out effective strikes against the enemy, Shoigu said.

"This year, the armed forces have already supplied a sufficient amount of ammunition to inflict effective fire damage to the enemy," Shoigu concluded.

