UrduPoint.com

Ukraine Loses Over 185 Troops, Mercenaries In Donetsk Direction In 24 Hours - Moscow

Muhammad Irfan Published May 06, 2023 | 05:10 PM

Ukraine Loses Over 185 Troops, Mercenaries in Donetsk Direction in 24 Hours - Moscow

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th May, 2023) The Ukrainian armed forces lost over 185 soldiers and mercenaries, as well as 12 units of military equipment in the Donetsk direction in the last 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Saturday.

"In the last 24 hours, over 185 Ukrainian soldiers and mercenaries, one tank, four armored fighting vehicles, four cars, two D-20 howitzers and one D-30 howitzer were eliminated in this (Donetsk) direction," the ministry said.

