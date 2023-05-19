UrduPoint.com

Ukraine Loses Over 200 Military, Mercenaries In Donetsk, Bakhmut Directions - Moscow

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th May, 2023) Ukraine lost up to 130 military and mercenaries in the Donetsk direction, and over 70 soldiers in the Bakhmut direction in the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Friday.

"In the Donetsk direction... up to 130 Ukrainian servicemen, ten cars, as well as one UK-made towed L118 howitzer were destroyed," the ministry said.

Assault detachments continued fighting in the western part of Bakhmut, also known as Artyomovsk, the ministry said, adding that the units of the Southern group of troops restrained the enemy, supporting the flanks of the assault detachments.

"More than 70 Ukrainian servicemen and mercenaries, two infantry fighting vehicles, one armored personnel carrier, three pickup trucks, a Gvozdika self-propelled artillery mount, as well as two US-made AN/TPQ-50 counter-battery radar stations were destroyed during the fighting (in the Bakhmut tactical direction)," the ministry said.

More Stories From World

