UrduPoint.com

Ukraine Loses Over 200 Military On Kupyansk, Krasnyi Lyman Directions - Russian Ministry

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 21, 2023 | 02:10 PM

Ukraine Loses Over 200 Military on Kupyansk, Krasnyi Lyman Directions - Russian Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st February, 2023) Kiev has lost more than 200 military on the Kupyansk and Krasnyi Lyman directions over past day as result of "complex shelling damage," the Russian Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.

"On the Kupyansk direction ... units of the Ukrainian armed forces were defeated ...

Up to 70 Ukrainian soldiers, one tank, two armored combat vehicles, three vehicles, a Grad MLRS combat vehicle, a D-20 howitzer, and a US-made M777 artillery system were destroyed," the ministry said in a statement.

On the Krasnyi Lyman direction, more than 200 Ukrainian soldiers, three armored combat vehicles, a Grad MLRS combat vehicle, a Gvozdika self-propelled howitzer, a D-30 howitzer, and two US-made M101 howitzers were destroyed, the ministry added.

On the Donetsk direction, Kiev lost more than 170 military and 16 pieces of equipment, including two HIMARS MLRS installations, the ministry added.

Related Topics

Russia Vehicles Vehicle Kupyansk Donetsk Kiev Tank

Recent Stories

EDGE awarded AED2.14 billion contract to supply TH ..

EDGE awarded AED2.14 billion contract to supply THUNDER Precision-Guided Munitio ..

2 hours ago
 FM arrives in Vilnius to hold talks with Lithuania ..

FM arrives in Vilnius to hold talks with Lithuanian leadership

2 hours ago
 NAB Chairman Aftab Sultan resigns

NAB Chairman Aftab Sultan resigns

3 hours ago
 Pakistan, Netherlands agree to enhance trade, econ ..

Pakistan, Netherlands agree to enhance trade, economic ties

3 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler attends opening of 4th Sharjah Gulf ..

Sharjah Ruler attends opening of 4th Sharjah Gulf Theatre Festival

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 February 2023

5 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.