Ukraine Loses Over 200 Military on Kupyansk, Krasnyi Lyman Directions - Russian Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st February, 2023) Kiev has lost more than 200 military on the Kupyansk and Krasnyi Lyman directions over past day as result of "complex shelling damage," the Russian Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.

"On the Kupyansk direction ... units of the Ukrainian armed forces were defeated ...

Up to 70 Ukrainian soldiers, one tank, two armored combat vehicles, three vehicles, a Grad MLRS combat vehicle, a D-20 howitzer, and a US-made M777 artillery system were destroyed," the ministry said in a statement.

On the Krasnyi Lyman direction, more than 200 Ukrainian soldiers, three armored combat vehicles, a Grad MLRS combat vehicle, a Gvozdika self-propelled howitzer, a D-30 howitzer, and two US-made M101 howitzers were destroyed, the ministry added.

On the Donetsk direction, Kiev lost more than 170 military and 16 pieces of equipment, including two HIMARS MLRS installations, the ministry added.