Ukraine Loses Over 200 Troops in Donetsk Direction in 24 Hours - Russian Defense Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th March, 2023) The Ukrainian armed forces lost over 200 soldiers, as well as nine armored vehicles, four howitzers, a Polish artillery system and two US radars in the Donetsk direction over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Sunday.

"In the Donetsk direction ...

more than 200 Ukrainian servicemen, nine armored combat vehicles, two pickup trucks, two Msta-B howitzers, a Grad MLRS (multiple launch rocket system) combat vehicle, two D-30 howitzers, as well as a Polish-made Krab self-propelled artillery unit and two US-made AN/TPQ-50 counter-battery radar stations were destroyed over the past 24 hours," the ministry said in a statement.

Moreover, the Russian military destroyed up to 90 Ukrainian troops, four armored combat vehicles, three vehicles and two D-30 howitzers in the Lyman direction over the past 24 hours, the ministry added.