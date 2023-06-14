Ukraine Loses Over 205 Military in Donetsk Direction in Past Day- Russian Defense Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th June, 2023) Losses of the Ukrainian army in the Donetsk direction exceeded 205 military and 10 pieces of equipment over the past day, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Wednesday.

In the Donetsk direction near the settlements of Pervomaiske and Petrivske, Russia successfully repulsed two enemy attacks, the ministry said in a statement.

"During the fighting, the losses of Ukrainian troops amounted to more than 205 military personnel, two armored combat vehicles, seven vehicles, and two D-20 howitzers," the ministry said.

Near the Vremivka ledge, Russia also repelled two attacks, the ministry said, adding that Ukraine lost 11 armored vehicles, including four tanks.