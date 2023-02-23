UrduPoint.com

Ukraine Loses Over 210 Military On Donetsk Direction In Past Day- Russian Defense Ministry

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 23, 2023 | 04:50 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd February, 2023) Ukraine has lost more than 210 military and 12 pieces of equipment on the Donetsk direction over the past 24 hours as a result of Moscow's special operation, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Thursday.

"In the Donetsk direction ... over 210 Ukrainian soldiers, six armored combat vehicles, four vehicles, a Grad MLRS launcher and howitzer D-20 were destroyed in the past day," the ministry said in a statement.

