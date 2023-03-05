UrduPoint.com

Ukraine Loses Over 210 Troops In Donetsk Direction Over Past 24 Hours - Moscow

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 05, 2023 | 06:20 PM

Ukraine Loses Over 210 Troops in Donetsk Direction Over Past 24 Hours - Moscow

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th March, 2023) Ukraine lost more than 210 servicemen and the US-made M109 Paladin self-propelled howitzer in the Donetsk direction over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Sunday.

"In the Donetsk direction, during the continuation of the active operations of the southern group of (Russian) troops, as well as air strikes and artillery fire, over 210 Ukrainian servicemen, one infantry fighting vehicle, four armored combat vehicles, seven vehicles, the M777 howitzer, the US-made M109 Paladin self-propelled howitzer, the Gvozdika self-propelled howitzer, the Tyulpan self-propelled mortar, the Smerch self-propelled multiple rocket launcher, and the D-30 howitzer were destroyed over the past 24 hours," the ministry said in a statement.

The Russian armed forces also destroyed the US-made AN/TPQ-36 counter-battery radar system near the settlement of Mykolaivka in the Donetsk People's Republic, and the AN/TPQ-37 counter-battery radar system close to the settlement of Varvarivka in the Zaporizhzhia Region, the statement read.

In addition, in the Kupyansk and Lyman directions, the Russian military eliminated about 220 Ukrainian soldiers, the ministry added.

In total, since the start of Moscow's military operation in Ukraine on February 24, 2022, the Russian armed forces destroyed 394 Ukrainian military aircraft, 216 helicopters, 3,336 drones, 409 anti-aircraft missile systems, 8,162 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 1,050 multiple launch rocket systems, 4,282 units of field artillery and mortars, as well as 8,746 special military vehicles.

