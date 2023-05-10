UrduPoint.com

Ukraine Loses Over 240 Military, Mercenaries In Donetsk Direction In Past Day - Moscow

Sumaira FH Published May 10, 2023 | 04:30 PM

Ukraine Loses Over 240 Military, Mercenaries in Donetsk Direction in Past Day - Moscow

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th May, 2023) Ukraine has lost more than 240 military and mercenaries in the Donetsk direction over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Wednesday.

"Over the past day, more than 240 Ukrainian military and mercenaries, three armored combat vehicles, four vehicles, as well as a Gvozdika self-propelled artillery system were destroyed (in the Donetsk direction)," the ministry said in a statement.

Assault detachments continued an offensive on northwestern and western outskirts of the city of Bakhmut, also known as Artyomovsk, with the support of the units of the airborne forces, the ministry said, adding that 98 missions were completed by artillery units over the past day.

