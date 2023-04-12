Close
Ukraine Loses Over 245 Military In Donetsk Direction In Past Day- Russian Defense Ministry

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 12, 2023 | 04:40 PM

Ukraine Loses Over 245 Military in Donetsk Direction in Past Day- Russian Defense Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th April, 2023) Ukraine has lost more than 245 military on the Donetsk direction in the past 24 hours, and Russia's private military company Wagner Group's assault detachments gained control over three city districts of Bakhmut, also known as Artyomovsk, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Wednesday.

"In the Donetsk direction... more than 245 Ukrainian soldiers, one tank, two armored combat vehicles, three pickup trucks, eight vehicles, a Msta-B howitzer, two D-20 howitzers, and three Grad MLRS (multiple launch rocket system) combat vehicles were destroyed in the past 24 hours," the ministry said in a statement.

On the South Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia directions Ukraine lost over 180 military, and activities of two sabotage groups were suppressed in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), the ministry added.

According to the ministry, Wagner's assault detachments currently control three city district of Bakhmut. Units of the airborne troops constrained the enemy's actions on the flanks of the assault detachments.

In addition, enemy units that were trying to reach Bakhmut from Chasiv Yar and Bohdanivka were targeted by the strikes of Russia's tactical aviation, rocket troops and artillery fire, the ministry concluded.

