Ukraine Loses Over 250 Military on Donetsk Direction in Past Day- Russian Defense Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd March, 2023) Ukraine has lost more than 250 servicemen on the Donetsk direction over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Thursday.

"On the Donetsk direction... over 250 Ukrainian soldiers, six tanks, five armored vehicles, seven cars and a D-20 howitzer have been eliminated over the past day," the ministry said in a statement.