Ukraine Loses Over 270 Military In Donetsk Direction In Past Day- Russian Defense Ministry

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 17, 2023 | 04:40 PM

Ukraine Loses Over 270 Military in Donetsk Direction in Past Day- Russian Defense Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th April, 2023) Ukraine has lost more than 270 military and mercenaries, as well as 14 units of military equipment, in the Donetsk direction over the past day, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Monday.

"The total losses of the enemy over the past day in this (Donetsk) direction amounted to over 270 Ukrainian servicemen and mercenaries, one tank, an infantry fighting vehicle, seven armored combat vehicles and five vehicles," the ministry said in a statement.

In the Krasnyi Lyman and Kupyansk directions, Kiev have lost about 105 military over the given period, the ministry added.

