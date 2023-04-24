Ukraine Loses Over 280 Military, Mercenaries in Donetsk Direction in Past Day - Moscow

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th April, 2023) During the past day Ukraine lost over 280 military and mercenaries in the Donetsk direction, as well as 19 pieces of equipment, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Monday.

"During the day, more than 280 Ukrainian servicemen and mercenaries, an infantry fighting vehicle, an armored personnel carrier, four armored combat vehicles, 11 vehicles, a Grad MLRS combat vehicle, as well as a D-30 howitzer have been eliminated," the ministry said.

Assault detachments continue fighting in western districts of Bakhmut, also known as Artyomovsk, and stopped enemy's attempts to counterattack from flanks, according to the statement.