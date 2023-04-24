UrduPoint.com

Ukraine Loses Over 280 Military, Mercenaries In Donetsk Direction In Past Day - Moscow

Umer Jamshaid Published April 24, 2023 | 04:10 PM

Ukraine Loses Over 280 Military, Mercenaries in Donetsk Direction in Past Day - Moscow

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th April, 2023) During the past day Ukraine lost over 280 military and mercenaries in the Donetsk direction, as well as 19 pieces of equipment, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Monday.

"During the day, more than 280 Ukrainian servicemen and mercenaries, an infantry fighting vehicle, an armored personnel carrier, four armored combat vehicles, 11 vehicles, a Grad MLRS combat vehicle, as well as a D-30 howitzer have been eliminated," the ministry said.

Assault detachments continue fighting in western districts of Bakhmut, also known as Artyomovsk, and stopped enemy's attempts to counterattack from flanks, according to the statement.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia Vehicles Vehicle Donetsk From

Recent Stories

Arabian Travel Market&#039;s 30th edition focuses ..

Arabian Travel Market&#039;s 30th edition focuses on technology with 54.7% more ..

3 minutes ago
 Barakah Nuclear Energy Plant’s Unit 2 back onlin ..

Barakah Nuclear Energy Plant’s Unit 2 back online to provide continuous clean ..

48 minutes ago
 Judicial Department in Abu Dhabi receives French J ..

Judicial Department in Abu Dhabi receives French Judicial School Delegation

1 hour ago
 Over 200 students from 24 countries to participate ..

Over 200 students from 24 countries to participate in NYUAD Hackathon for Social ..

2 hours ago
 Dubai Customs continues goods clearance services 2 ..

Dubai Customs continues goods clearance services 24/7, 365 days a year

2 hours ago
 DEWA CEO receives CEO of Etihad Water and Electric ..

DEWA CEO receives CEO of Etihad Water and Electricity

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.