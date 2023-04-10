Ukraine Loses Over 290 Military in Donetsk Direction in Past Day- Russian Defense Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th April, 2023) Ukraine has lost more than 290 military, five armored vehicles and several artillery systems in the Donetsk direction over the past day, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Monday.

"In the Donetsk direction ...

more than 290 Ukrainian soldiers, five armored combat vehicles, four vehicles, a Gvozdika self-propelled artillery system, as well as Msta-B and D-20 howitzers, have been destroyed," the ministry said in a statement.

In the Krasnyi Lyman direction, Ukraine has lost more than 120 military, five armored combat vehicles, three vehicles, a Gvozdika self-propelled artillery system and a D-20 howitzer over the past day.