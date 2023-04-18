Ukraine Loses Over 290 Military, Mercenaries in Donetsk Direction in Past Day - Moscow

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th April, 2023) Ukraine has lost over 290 military and mercenaries in the Donetsk direction over the past day, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.

"To support the assault detachments by aviation forces (in Bakhmut), six flights were made over the past day. Artillery units of the grouping completed 63 fire missions.

Enemy losses over the past day in this (Donetsk) direction amounted to over 290 Ukrainian servicemen and mercenaries," the ministry said in a statement.

Additionally, one Ukrainian infantry fighting vehicle, three armored combat vehicles, eight vehicles, a Grad MLRS combat vehicle, a US-made M777 artillery system, and a US-made AN/TPQ-50 counter-battery radar were destroyed over the past day, the ministry added.