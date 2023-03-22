UrduPoint.com

Ukraine Loses Over 300 Military On Donetsk Direction - Russian Defense Ministry

Faizan Hashmi Published March 22, 2023 | 05:30 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd March, 2023) Ukraine has lost more than 300 military in the Donetsk direction over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Wednesday.

"In the Donetsk direction... over 300 Ukrainian soldiers have been eliminated over the past day," the ministry said in a statement.

Additionally three armored combat vehicles, three cars, an Akatsiya self-propelled artillery unit, and a D-20 howitzer were also destroyed.

