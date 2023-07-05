Open Menu

Ukraine Loses Over 300 Soldiers In South Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia Directions - Moscow

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 05, 2023 | 04:40 PM

Ukraine Loses Over 300 Soldiers in South Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia Directions - Moscow

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th July, 2023) The Ukrainian military lost over 300 soldiers in the South Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia directions in the past day, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Wednesday.

The ministry mentioned that Ukraine continued to make offensive attempts in Donetsk, South Donetsk, Krasnyi Lyman and Zaporizhzhia directions.

"The total losses of the enemy per day in these areas (South Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia) amounted to over 300 Ukrainian servicemen, two infantry fighting vehicles, two armored fighting vehicles, three vehicles, two Msta-B howitzers, two D-20 howitzers, two Akatsiya self-propelled artillery guns, as well as a Polish-made Krab self-propelled artillery howitzer," the ministry said in a statement, adding that five attacks were repelled in South Donetsk direction, and one attack in the Zaporizhzhia direction.

The ministry also said that Russian forces repelled nine attacks in the Donetsk direction and destroyed a command post of the Ukrainian military's 115th brigade in the Donetsk People's Republic.

"In total, (in the Donetsk direction) up to 290 Ukrainian servicemen, three tanks, an infantry fighting vehicle, five vehicles, three pickup trucks, a Gvozdika self-propelled artillery howitzer, two D-30 howitzers and one Msta-B were destroyed during the course of the hostilities during the day," the ministry.

In addition, the ministry said that two attacks were repelled in the Krasnyi Lyman direction, where Ukrainian forces lost 90 soldiers.

