Ukraine Loses Over 340 Military In Donetsk Direction In Past Day- Russian Defense Ministry

Sumaira FH Published July 19, 2023 | 04:30 PM

Ukraine Loses Over 340 Military in Donetsk Direction in Past Day- Russian Defense Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th July, 2023) Ukraine has lost more than 340 military and 15 pieces of military equipment in the Donetsk direction over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Wednesday.

Russian troops have repelled 25 attacks by Ukrainian military in the Donetsk direction over the past day, the ministry said in a statement.

"Over the past day, more than 340 Ukrainian military, two tanks, three armored combat vehicles, four pickup trucks, a German-made Panzerhaubitze 2000 self-propelled howitzer, two Polish-made Krab self-propelled artillery mounts, a Gvozdika self-propelled artillery mount, and two D-30 howitzers have been destroyed," the statement read.

Ukraine also lost more than 170 military in the Zaporizhzhia direction and up to 100� military in the Krasnyi Lyman direction, the ministry said, adding that four attacks were repulsed in the Krasnyi Lyman direction.

