Ukraine Loses Over 350 Soldiers During Attack on Zaporizhzhia Region - Russian Commander

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th June, 2023) The Ukrainian military lost over 350 servicepeople and more than 30 people, including three Leopard tanks, during an offensive attempt in the Zaporizhzhia Region, Col. Gen. Alexander Romanchuk, the commander of the Russian armed forces in the region, said on Thursday.

"After� suffered losses, the enemy abandoned the further offensive and withdrew with the remaining forces. The enemy's losses amounted to 350 personnel, more than 30 tanks, including three Leopards, and more than 10 infantry fighting vehicles," the commander said.