UrduPoint.com

Ukraine Loses Over 380 Soldiers In Donetsk Direction Over Past 24 Hours - Russian Ministry

Umer Jamshaid Published May 08, 2023 | 05:30 PM

Ukraine Loses Over 380 Soldiers in Donetsk Direction Over Past 24 Hours - Russian Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th May, 2023) The total losses of the Ukrainian armed forces in the Donetsk direction over the past day amounted to over 380 servicemen and 15 units of equipment, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Monday.

"During the day, the enemy's losses amounted to more than 380 Ukrainian servicemen and mercenaries, one tank, four armored combat vehicles, six vehicles, one 2S3 Akatsiya self-propelled artillery, two D-20 howitzers, and one D-30," the ministry said in a statement.

Since the beginning of the Russian special military operation in Ukraine in February 2022, Russian troops destroyed 418 aircraft, 230 helicopters, 4,042 unmanned aerial vehicles, 421 anti-aircraft missile systems, 9,033 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 1,096 multiple launch rocket systems, 4,764 artillery pieces and mortars, and 10,059 units of special military vehicles, the ministry added.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia Vehicles Donetsk Tank February

Recent Stories

Pakistan, EU vow to strengthen cooperation in bila ..

Pakistan, EU vow to strengthen cooperation in bilateral, multilateral fields

16 minutes ago
 Lahore Chamber thankful to Governor Punjab for hon ..

Lahore Chamber thankful to Governor Punjab for honoring private sector

34 minutes ago
 SC adjourns for three weeks hearing on pleas again ..

SC adjourns for three weeks hearing on pleas against bill curtailing CJP’s pow ..

2 hours ago
 PM for immediate steps to address flour crisis in ..

PM for immediate steps to address flour crisis in KP

2 hours ago
 Dubai Customs Showcases Innovation Prowess to Imda ..

Dubai Customs Showcases Innovation Prowess to Imdaad Group Delegation

5 hours ago
 Dubai Customs Celebrates Graduation of employees f ..

Dubai Customs Celebrates Graduation of employees from Customs Leadership and Sup ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.