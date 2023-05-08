Ukraine Loses Over 380 Soldiers in Donetsk Direction Over Past 24 Hours - Russian Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th May, 2023) The total losses of the Ukrainian armed forces in the Donetsk direction over the past day amounted to over 380 servicemen and 15 units of equipment, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Monday.

"During the day, the enemy's losses amounted to more than 380 Ukrainian servicemen and mercenaries, one tank, four armored combat vehicles, six vehicles, one 2S3 Akatsiya self-propelled artillery, two D-20 howitzers, and one D-30," the ministry said in a statement.

Since the beginning of the Russian special military operation in Ukraine in February 2022, Russian troops destroyed 418 aircraft, 230 helicopters, 4,042 unmanned aerial vehicles, 421 anti-aircraft missile systems, 9,033 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 1,096 multiple launch rocket systems, 4,764 artillery pieces and mortars, and 10,059 units of special military vehicles, the ministry added.