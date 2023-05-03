Ukraine Loses Over 385 Military, Mercenaries in Donetsk Direction in Past 24 Hours- Moscow

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd May, 2023) Ukraine has lost more than 385 military and mercenaries, as well as 11 pieces of military equipment, in the Donetsk direction over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Wednesday.

"Over the past day, in this (Donetsk) direction, the enemy's losses amounted to more than 385 Ukrainian military and mercenaries, one tank, four armored combat vehicles, four vehicles, as well as D-20 and D-30 howitzers," the ministry said in a statement.

Russian air defense also intercepted a US-made JDAM guided aerial bomb in the area of the military operation, the ministry added.