Ukraine Loses Over 410 Military in Donetsk Direction in Past Day- Russian Defense Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th April, 2023) Ukraine's military losses in the Donetsk direction over the past day amounted to more than 410 soldiers, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Wednesday.

"The loss of enemy manpower over the past day in this (Donetsk) direction amounted to over 410 Ukrainian servicemen and mercenaries," the ministry said in a statement.

Additionally, two armored personnel carriers, one tank, four armored fighting vehicles, two vehicles and a D-30 howitzer were destroyed over the past day, the statement added.