UrduPoint.com

Ukraine Loses Over 480 Military, Mercenaries In Donetsk Direction Over 24 Hours - Moscow

Muhammad Irfan Published April 30, 2023 | 05:50 PM

Ukraine Loses Over 480 Military, Mercenaries in Donetsk Direction Over 24 Hours - Moscow

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th April, 2023) Over 480 Ukrainian soldiers and foreign mercenaries have been killed, and 44 units of Ukraine's military equipment have been destroyed in the Donetsk direction over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Sunday.

"Over the past 24 hours, over 480 Ukrainian servicepeople and foreign mercenaries have been killed, 12 armored fighting vehicles, 30 vehicles, one D-20 howitzer as well as one self-propelled artillery unit Gvozdika have been destroyed in this direction (Donetsk)," the ministry stated.

The defense ministry added that the Russian armed forces had also killed some 200 Ukrainian soldiers by conducting a missile strike against a temporary settlement of Ukraine's forces in the Donetsk People's Republic.

"As a result of a missile strike on temporary deployment points of the 24th mechanized brigade of the Ukrainian armed forces and units of Ukraine's special operation forces in the settlement of Kostyantynivka of the Donetsk People's Republic, over 200 Ukrainian soldiers have been killed, with around 280 evacuated with injuries of varying degrees of severity," the department said.

The ministry also stated that Kiev had lost around 150 servicepeople in the Kupyansk and the Krasnyi Lyman directions over the past day.

Over 10 Ukrainian soldiers have been killed by Russian forces in the Kherson direction, according to the Russian Defense Ministry.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia Vehicles Kherson Kupyansk Donetsk Kiev Sunday

Recent Stories

Dubai Police reports significant decrease in crime ..

Dubai Police reports significant decrease in crime rates in Q1 2023

3 minutes ago
 DEWA is keen to enhance happiness, positivity, qua ..

DEWA is keen to enhance happiness, positivity, quality of life and flexibility i ..

18 minutes ago
 Team Abu Dhabi take lead in title race as Andersso ..

Team Abu Dhabi take lead in title race as Andersson scores Grand Prix win in Chi ..

1 hour ago
 Dubai International Chamber concludes trade missio ..

Dubai International Chamber concludes trade mission to London&#039;s Retail Tech ..

1 hour ago
 UAE Government launches &#039;Generative AI&#039; ..

UAE Government launches &#039;Generative AI&#039; guide to facilitate adoption o ..

2 hours ago
 UAE participates in Joint Annual Meeting of Arab F ..

UAE participates in Joint Annual Meeting of Arab Financial Institutions

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.