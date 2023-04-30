Ukraine Loses Over 480 Military, Mercenaries in Donetsk Direction Over 24 Hours - Moscow

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th April, 2023) Over 480 Ukrainian soldiers and foreign mercenaries have been killed, and 44 units of Ukraine's military equipment have been destroyed in the Donetsk direction over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Sunday.

"Over the past 24 hours, over 480 Ukrainian servicepeople and foreign mercenaries have been killed, 12 armored fighting vehicles, 30 vehicles, one D-20 howitzer as well as one self-propelled artillery unit Gvozdika have been destroyed in this direction (Donetsk)," the ministry stated.

The defense ministry added that the Russian armed forces had also killed some 200 Ukrainian soldiers by conducting a missile strike against a temporary settlement of Ukraine's forces in the Donetsk People's Republic.

"As a result of a missile strike on temporary deployment points of the 24th mechanized brigade of the Ukrainian armed forces and units of Ukraine's special operation forces in the settlement of Kostyantynivka of the Donetsk People's Republic, over 200 Ukrainian soldiers have been killed, with around 280 evacuated with injuries of varying degrees of severity," the department said.

The ministry also stated that Kiev had lost around 150 servicepeople in the Kupyansk and the Krasnyi Lyman directions over the past day.

Over 10 Ukrainian soldiers have been killed by Russian forces in the Kherson direction, according to the Russian Defense Ministry.