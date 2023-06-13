UrduPoint.com

Ukraine Loses Over 600 Military In South Donetsk, Bakhmut Directions In Past Day - Moscow

Faizan Hashmi Published June 13, 2023 | 04:50 PM

Ukraine Loses Over 600 Military in South Donetsk, Bakhmut Directions in Past Day - Moscow

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th June, 2023) Ukraine has lost more than 600 military in the South Donetsk direction and near the city of Bakhmut, also known as Artyomovsk, over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.

Over the past day, Ukraine's armed forces continued to attempt offensive in the South Donetsk direction, as well as near Bakhmut. Kiev has sent units, hastily formed from the remnants of the military brigades of the Ukrainian armed forces that had previously suffered heavy losses, into the offensive in the Vremivka Ledge.

"The total losses of the enemy over the past day in these areas (in the South Donetsk direction) amounted to 275 Ukrainian military, four tanks, 15 armored combat vehicles, eight vehicles, as well as the Msta-B howitzer," the ministry said in a statement.

Russia also repelled three attacks of Ukrainian troops reinforced with tanks, armored vehicles in the Donetsk People's Republic during past day, the ministry said, adding that Russia repelled two attacks near the Rivnopil settlement, with most of the personnel of the company tactical group of the Ukrainian armed forces destroyed near the Prechystivka settlement.

Additionally, two enemy attacks were successfully repelled south of Bakhmut over the past day, the statement read.

"During the fighting, up to 350 Ukrainian military, two armored combat vehicles, and six vehicles were destroyed," the ministry added.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia Company Vehicles Donetsk Kiev From

Recent Stories

e&amp; successfully completes ‘Women in Leadersh ..

E&amp; successfully completes ‘Women in Leadership’ programme in partnership ..

6 minutes ago

Etihad Airways partners with Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One

6 minutes ago
 Korean President receives Abdullah bin Zayed in Se ..

Korean President receives Abdullah bin Zayed in Seoul

6 minutes ago
 PCB announces match officials' panel for 2023-24 s ..

PCB announces match officials' panel for 2023-24 season

7 minutes ago
 Netherlands to face Croatia tomorrow in semi-final ..

Netherlands to face Croatia tomorrow in semi-finals of UEFA Nations League

21 minutes ago
 NCM classifies tropical situation in Arabian Sea a ..

NCM classifies tropical situation in Arabian Sea as a &#039;tropical cyclone Cat ..

21 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.