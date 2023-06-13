Ukraine Loses Over 600 Military in South Donetsk, Bakhmut Directions in Past Day - Moscow

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th June, 2023) Ukraine has lost more than 600 military in the South Donetsk direction and near the city of Bakhmut, also known as Artyomovsk, over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.

Over the past day, Ukraine's armed forces continued to attempt offensive in the South Donetsk direction, as well as near Bakhmut. Kiev has sent units, hastily formed from the remnants of the military brigades of the Ukrainian armed forces that had previously suffered heavy losses, into the offensive in the Vremivka Ledge.

"The total losses of the enemy over the past day in these areas (in the South Donetsk direction) amounted to 275 Ukrainian military, four tanks, 15 armored combat vehicles, eight vehicles, as well as the Msta-B howitzer," the ministry said in a statement.

Russia also repelled three attacks of Ukrainian troops reinforced with tanks, armored vehicles in the Donetsk People's Republic during past day, the ministry said, adding that Russia repelled two attacks near the Rivnopil settlement, with most of the personnel of the company tactical group of the Ukrainian armed forces destroyed near the Prechystivka settlement.

Additionally, two enemy attacks were successfully repelled south of Bakhmut over the past day, the statement read.

"During the fighting, up to 350 Ukrainian military, two armored combat vehicles, and six vehicles were destroyed," the ministry added.