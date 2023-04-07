Close
Ukraine Loses Some 260 Military In Donetsk Direction In Past Day- Russian Defense Ministry

Sumaira FH Published April 07, 2023 | 04:30 PM

Ukraine Loses Some 260 Military in Donetsk Direction in Past Day- Russian Defense Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th April, 2023) Ukraine has lost about 260 military in the Donetsk direction over the past day, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Friday.

"In the Donetsk direction ... three tanks, an infantry fighting vehicle, three armored fighting vehicles, eight vehicles, a Gvozdika self-propelled artillery mount, MSTA-B and D-20 howitzers, and about 260 Ukrainian military have been destroyed over the past day," the ministry said in a statement.

