Ukraine Loses Some 430 Military In 4 Directions In Past 24 Hours- Russian Defense Ministry

Muhammad Irfan Published June 26, 2023 | 05:10 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th June, 2023) Ukraine has lost about 430 military in the Donetsk, Krasnyi Lyman, South Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia directions over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Monday.

During the past day, Ukrainian forces continued offensive attempts in the Donetsk and other directions, the ministry said in a statement. Thus, the Russian armed forces repelled two attacks near the Spirne settlement in Donetsk Peoples' Republic.

"During the fighting, the losses of the Ukrainian armed forces amounted to 195 Ukrainian military, two infantry fighting vehicles, six vehicles, as well as two US-made Paladin self-propelled artillery systems," the statement read.

In the Krasnyi Lyman direction, over 90 Ukrainian servicemen, three armored combat vehicles, five pickup trucks, an Akatsiya self-propelled artillery system and a D-30 howitzer were destroyed in the past day.

Additionally, Russia repelled four attacks by Ukraine near the Vremivka ledge, the ministry said, adding that Ukraine's total losses in the South Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia directions amounted to over 150 military.

