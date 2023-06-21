UrduPoint.com

Ukraine Loses Some 600 Military In 3 Directions In Past Day - Russian Defense Ministry

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 21, 2023 | 04:30 PM

Ukraine Loses Some 600 Military in 3 Directions in Past Day - Russian Defense Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st June, 2023) Ukraine has lost some 600 military over the past day as a result of offensive attempts in the South Donetsk, Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia directions, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Wednesday.

Over the past day, Ukrainian troops continued to attempt offensive operations in the South Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia and Donetsk directions. Russian troops carried out strikes on enemy units in the area of the Vremivka ledge, the ministry said in a statement, adding that Russia repelled two attacks by Ukraine in the Zaporizhzhia direction.

"The total losses of the enemy in the South Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia directions over the past day amounted to 200 Ukrainian military , eight tanks, six infantry fighting vehicles, 13 armored combat vehicles, three vehicles, two D-20 howitzers, a Msta-B howitzer, a self-propelled artillery system Gvozdika, as well as the Grad MLRS combat vehicle," the ministry said.

Russian troops also repulsed 10 attacks by Ukrainian forces in the Donetsk direction in past the 24 hours, the ministry said.

"During the hostilities, up to 400 Ukrainian military, one tank, two armored combat vehicles, and eight vehicles were destroyed," the statement read.

