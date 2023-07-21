Open Menu

Ukraine Loses Up To 185 Military In Donetsk Direction In Past Day - Moscow

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 21, 2023 | 04:30 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st July, 2023) Ukraine has lost up to 185 military in the Donetsk direction in the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Friday.

The Russian armed forces have repelled nine attacks by Ukrainian troops in the Donetsk direction over the given period, the ministry said in a statement.

"During the fighting, up to 185 Ukrainian military, three armored combat vehicles, four vehicles, as well as D-20 and D-30 howitzers were destroyed (in the Donetsk direction) over the past day," the statement read.

Additionally, Russia repelled three attacks by Ukraine in the Krasnyi Lyman direction, where Kiev lost over 100 military.

The Russian armed forces also repulsed one attack in the South Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia directions, with Kiev losing over 175 military.

