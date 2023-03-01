Ukraine Loses Up to 190 Military Personnel in Donetsk Direction in Past 24 Hours - Moscow

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st March, 2023) The Russian armed forces have destroyed up to 190 military personnel and 20 vehicles, as well as ammunition and fuel depots of the Ukrainian troops in the Donetsk direction in the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Wednesday.

"In the Donetsk direction, up to 190 Ukrainian military personnel, two armored combat vehicles, 16 cars, as well as D-20 and D-30 howitzers have been destroyed in the course of active operations of units and artillery fire of the Southern group of (Russian) forces over the past 24 hours," the ministry said in a statement.

In addition, the Russian troops have destroyed an ammunition depot of Ukraine's 110th Separate Mechanized Brigade near the village of Ocheretyne and a fuel storage of the 36th Separate Marine Brigade in the area of the Novoselivka Persha in Donetsk People's Republic.